Shift in dining: small, unique eateries on the rise in BC's restaurant industry

As the cost of living rises and consumer tastes evolve, dining habits in British Columbia are shifting.

According to Ian Tostenson, president of the BC Restaurant and Food Services Association, small, specialized restaurants—particularly those offering ethnic-style foods like ramen, noodles, and other international dishes—are becoming the new norm.

Over the last several months, multiple ramen and other Japanese-style restaurants have opened in Kelowna, including Kinton Ramen at 570 Bernard Avenue.

“I think it shows how people like to eat these days. The other trend that we are seeing is people consuming less alcohol. Sales are down,” he said.

Food festivals like Taste Around—formerly known as Dine Around—are also helping to drive the trend forward, offering a new way for consumers to experience diverse cuisines at different times of the day.

“We found that by using the term 'Dine Around,' it was very focused on restaurants, and it confused consumers because we have a lot of breweries, cideries, and wineries that also want to offer food. This new name allows for a more complete tasting experience,” said Christina Ferreira, owner of Impact Events.

Ferreira says the initiative helps bring in people during what is typically a slow time of year for businesses.

“More quick-service restaurants are now able to get involved, so sometimes you’ll see a two-course dinner as opposed to the traditional three courses. We’re just trying to be more inclusive of all types of restaurants and offer more options for consumers,” Ferreira added.

Taste Around runs from January 22 to February 9, 2025.

