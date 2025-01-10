Kelowna woman starts own investigation after break-in

Photo: Brandy Lysak Brandy Lysak (L) and her two grandchildren (R)

A Kelowna woman is at her wits' end after she says her home was broken into and her bank account drained by thieves.

Brandy Lysak tells Castanet she recently moved into an apartment near the Capri Mall with her daughter and two young grandchildren children. The night of Dec. 29, 2024, Lysak alleges someone broke into her home and made off with her cell phone, some clothing, loose change and lottery tickets.

"On Jan. 1, I was able to access my Google account and trace a timeline that showed the perpetrator had been in this house for four and a half hours while we slept with two babies in the house," she said.

"We are in a rough neighbourhood. We're right behind Capri Mall, and one of the men that lived here before had suggested to me, he thought there was somebody who was coming into his house and eating his leftovers."

Lysak has reported the incident to RCMP and says she's frustrated by the response she has received so far.

"Somewhere in the last two nights, the thief appears to have returned and stolen cash and cigarettes after break and entering my house, and I still cannot get an RCMP response," Lysak said.

Kelowna RCMP tell Castanet they are investigating, but could offer no details, but confirming that a file is open.

"It’s still an active investigation so there is nothing we can release at this time," said Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Ryan Watters.

Lysak started doing her own investigation and determined that her phone was used to drain her bank account. She then tracked the phone and believes she found where the alleged suspect lives.

"They managed to hack into my phone. They hacked into my Google account. They're using my phone to pay, and I don't even really know how to do that," Lysak said.

She explained that she tracked her phone to an apartment right around the corner from her home.

"That's where I'm really frustrated. I contacted the police let them know where the phone was. I've done all this investigation for them, and now here we are, 10 days later, I can't get a response," said Lysak.

She has now been able to lock the phone out of her accounts but also says she had a hard time paying rent because of the alleged theft.

She has installed security cameras and a security bar on her door and feels she has been left to fend for herself.

"I'm just really frustrated they could have gone on January 1, sent an officer down and collected my phone and this would be over," Lysak said.