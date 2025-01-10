Central Okanagan regional district unveils operating budget of nearly $70M

Photo: RDCO

The Regional District of Central Okanagan says it needs an additional $4 million to provide services to residents in 2025.

That will work out to a tax increase of 6%.

The 2025 budget unveiled Friday morning includes a proposed operating budget of $69.6 million, up from $65.6 million in 2024.

Now, they are going to the public for feedback.

“The draft financial plan focuses on continuing to deliver critical services to our communities, advancing the priorities of the regional board and fulfilling regulatory requirements, all while keeping pace with growth and inflation,” says director of financial services Tania McCabe.

“Priorities within the flan include a focus on emergency preparedness, stewardship of the environment and providing residents with avenues for improving or maintaining their health and wellness.”

Unlike municipalities, regional districts have more than one tax rate, meaning the impact on property owners depend on where they live, the services they receive and the value of their property.

The proposed 2025 tax increase per area includes:

Electoral Area West - $150

Electoral Area East - $112

West Kelowna - $17

Peachland - $17

Kelowna - $15

Lake Country - $9

This year, the RDCO will introduce the Property Tax Estimator Tool for residents in Electoral Area East and Electoral Area West. The tool will be available at rdco.com/tax-estimator/ by Jan. 17.

By searching their property address in the tool, Electoral Area residents can see their property totals, including property taxes and parcel taxes for services delivered by the RDCO that residents would see on their annual tax notice.

The proposed budget and financial plan are available for viewing at yoursay.rdco.com. Residents can ask questions and provide comments until 4 p.m., Feb. 6.

It will also be introduced at the Jan. 16 board meeting.

Residents can leave feedback online, via email to [email protected], by attending the Jan. 30 RDCO board meeting or by mail to the RDCO office at 1450 KLO Road.

The financial plan will be adopted March 20.