Kelowna RCMP recover stolen car, vehicle key fob programming kit

Photo: RCMP

A man known to police has been arrested by the Kelowna RCMP after officers spotted a vehicle with a stolen plate Thursday morning.

Mounties were on patrol near Burnett Avenue at 9:30 a.m. when they spotted a man in a parked vehicle that had stolen plates attached.

Officers approached the vehicle and arrested the lone occupant, a 48-year-old Kelowna man, in a stolen grey 2022 Honda Civic. After further investigation officers determined the vehicle had been stolen from the 1300-block of Richter Street on Dec. 31, 2024.

Officers also located a quantity of illicit drugs and a vehicle key fob programming kit which was seized as evidence.

“These kits are costly and used by auto dealers and mechanics to program key fobs for vehicles,” says Sgt. Scott Powrie with the Crime Reduction Unit.

“In the wrong hands, it could be used to assist a would-be thief steal virtually any vehicle that uses a key fob and we are very happy to have recovered it. The kit has been seized as stolen property and we are seeking public assistance in determining where it came from.”

The investigation remains ongoing but the suspect has been released from custody.

"Anyone with information regarding ownership of the programmer kit is requested to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference police file number 2025-1488," said Powrie.