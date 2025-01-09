210-unit rental development proposed for Capri area

Photo: New Town Architecture

Kelowna-based Saba Construction is seeking to rezone a 1.4-acre parcel of land on Pacific Avenue to make way for a large development project.

Plans for the property include two “L”-shaped, six-storey apartments with 210 combined units at 1239 Pacific Ave.

In order to facilitate the project, the developers are seeking to rezone the property to the rental-only sub-zone.

“The application for this master planned development places 2 “L” shaped apartment buildings on a raised parkade podium. The podium is landscaped as useable private open space in the form of a plaza, passive park space, community garden area and planting beds,” the application before planning staff states.

“Pedestrian access to the future park along Mill Creek Park is a convenient amenity for residents and will further support alternative transportation options.

“The widening improvements along Pacific Avenue are accommodated.”

The 210 rental units would be broken down into 12 studio, 99 one-bedroom, 92 two-bedroom and seven three-bedroom units.

Parking would be made available for 166 vehicles along with a car share space. The developer would also pay cash-in-lieu for 11 stalls.

Another 160 bike stalls would be made available.

“The Capri/Landmark Urban Centre is evolving to an integrated blend of commercial and residential development in a densified pattern," said the application.

"Proximity to goods, services and employment reduces vehicle trips and multi-modal transportation networks provide options that together will help minimize the generation of green-house-gases.”

City hall staff will review the application before presenting it to council for discussion.