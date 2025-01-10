Tuition for international students at Okanagan College to jump

Photo: Castanet Tuition is on the rise at OC

Okanagan College tuition has gone up for both domestic and foreign students, though it's the latter group who will see the most significant pain in their pocketbook.

A tuition hike was approved at a December OC board of govenors meeting and will see students pay an extra two per cent for the 2025/26 year and international students pay an extra 4.8 per cent.

The increase to domestic student tuition complies with B.C.’s tuition limit policy and will come into effect in September 2025.

Transparency requirements announced by the provincial government earlier this year, however, require post-secondary institutions to provide incoming international students with the full cost of their program.

"In this respect, OC has confirmed that annual increases for students from outside of Canada who start in fall 2025 will continue to be 4.8 per cent for each of the next three years," college officials said in a press release.

"The OC Board of Governors also approved a realignment of how the College calculates international student tuition, which will not take effect until September 2026."

Under the new model, international student tuition will reflect direct and indirect costs. This results in a 40 per cent increase for new international students in September 2026, with annual increases of 4.8 per cent for each year following.

The 40 per cent international tuition rate increase for new incoming international students effective September 2026 will mean the cost per three-credit course will increase from $1,777 to $2,488, or by $711.