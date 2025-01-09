Southeast Kelowna farm operation seeking housing for 18 temporary workers

Photo: Contributed

Owners of Foxglove Wholesale Nursery are hoping to house 18 temporary farm workers on their Saucier Road property.

In an application to the city and the Agricultural Land Commission, owners say the workers are presently being housed off-site, but on-site housing would allow for more productivity.

The application asks for six portable trailers to be situated on the southeast portion of the property. The trailers would include bedrooms, dining room, communal kitchen, washrooms, laundry and storage facilities.

The trailers would sit on non-permanent foundations and, if approved by council and the ALC, a covenant would be required stating housing could only be used for far workers for a maximum of 10 months out of the year and would have to be removed if the workers were no longer needed.

“The applicant has indicated that there are high demands during the peak growing season, and rapid response times and flexibility are required to maintain plant health and productivity,” staff indicated in its report.

Should council approve the application, it would go to the ALC for final approval.