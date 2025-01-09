Kelowna woman wins $250,000 on scratch ticket

Photo: BCLC Jerri Ehret won $250,000 from a BCLC Wish List Scratch and Win ticket she picked up from the?Petro Canada on Lakeshore Road in Kelowna.

A Kelowna woman is making an investment in her future thanks to an opportune buy at a local corner store.

Jerri Ehret won $250,000 from a BCLC Wish List Scratch and Win ticket she picked up from the Petro Canada on Lakeshore Road in Kelowna.

“I was in complete disbelief,” Ehret recalled of the moment she discovered her win. “I couldn’t even say how much I had won.”

The Kelowna resident couldn’t wait to share the news with her older sister.

“She was like; ‘are you kidding?’” Ehret said.

Ehret plans to set aside a portion of her prize for her kids. She also looks forward to purchasing a new vehicle.