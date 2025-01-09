Kelowna home damaged by spreading deck fire

Photo: Kathy Michaels Corrie Lang, platoon captain for Kelowna Fire Department, said multiple trucks were dispatched to the?2000 block of Polo Road at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

A Kelowna home was seriously damaged by a fire that started on a deck early Thursday.

Corrie Lang, platoon captain for Kelowna Fire Department, said multiple trucks were dispatched to the 2000 block of Polo Road at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

They'd been told the rear deck of residence was fully engulfed in flames and once they arrived on scene they learned fire had spread to the interior of home, Lang said in the press release.

Crews attacked the blaze from the back, and outside, of the home, and then more entered the home through the front door with another hose line to douse flames.

"Fire was knocked down but had spread to interior of home," Lang said.

"No one was at home at the time. There were no Injuries to fire personnel."

The cause of the fire was not listed.