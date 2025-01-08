Kelowna Nordic Ski Club has big fundraising mountain to climb after losing grant

Photo: Marshall Moleschi The Kelowna Nordic Club will have to fundraise hundreds of thousands of dollars to replace its groomer.

The Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club has a lot of fundraising to do after missing out on a provincial grant.

The club announced Wednesday that it was “extremely disappointed” that it has been unsuccessful in receiving a $250,000 community gaming grant for the purchase of a new groomer for cross country skiing.

“Our current equipment is old and continuously breaking down, we absolutely need a new groomer,” said Marshall Moleschi, club president.

The nonprofit’s board will be meeting to discuss next steps.

“The grant would have gone a long way towards solving our grooming dilemma,” said Moleschi. “Now we will need to find ways to raise the estimated $500,000 plus within our community. That is a huge task, but it is essential for the continuation of the club.”

The club has raised $90,000 so far for the groomer.

“This setback means that we have a much longer road to go,” said Moleschi.

The club is collecting donations online.

The Kelowna Nordic club is located about 30 minutes east of the city, just off Highway 33, near the Big White turnoff.