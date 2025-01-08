Syilx artist Taylor Baptiste opens new exhibition at UBC Okanagan

Photo: UBCO Artist Taylor Baptiste with her piece, How Turtle Set the Animal People Free.

Syilx artist Taylor Baptiste's work is on display at the University of British Columbia Okanagan Gallery this month.

Baptiste's work q'ayisxn—Off the Rocks is her second showing in the Okanagan and features two large contemporary sculptures: How Turtle Set the Animal People Free and Flight of Union.



"Her work combines the traditional practice of pictograph making with contemporary sculpture to bring the cultural teachings of her ancestors off the rock and into three-dimensional space,” says Okanagan Gallery Curator Dr. Stacey Koosel.



The works are larger-than-life and they draw on her artistic practice and from the surrounding landscape, cultures and materials and she uses a red ochre pigment to honour the sites and stories of her ancestors.



“Taylor Baptiste is a talented, exciting young artist,” says Dr. Koosel. “We are so honoured to be the first to show her artwork in Kelowna.”



Baptiste is an interdisciplinary artist from the Osoyoos Indian Band of the Okanagan Nation who draws upon her upbringing in Nk’mip.



She graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Emily Carr University of Art and Design last spring and was an Artist in Residence and speaker at UBCO’s 2024 Indigenous Art Intensive program.



Baptiste’s exhibition opens Jan. 9 and runs until Jan. 22 at UBC Okanagan’s FINA Gallery located in the Creative and Critical Studies Building.

If you want to talk to the artist, Baptiste will be hosting a talk and reception on Friday, Jan. 10 at 4 p.m. These events are free and open to all.



The gallery is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.