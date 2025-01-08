Developer taking second run at Clement Avenue condos

Photo: Contributed

A Calgary developer is taking a second crack at building a six-storey condominium on Clement Avenue across from the RCMP detachment.

Madison Avenue Clement GP Inc. initially received a development permit for the project in September of 2022 however, the permit lapsed after two years of inactivity.

“As the development team was working to gather funds, the development permit application fees lapsed. As such, this re-application is required,” the new permit application states.

Located on the south side of Clement, the developer is proposing a 66-unit building including a two-storey, partially buried, parking structure. The upper five floors would include condos with townhouses on the main level.

“This project does not cater to one single demographic, rather it provides and encourages a mixture of unit types and pricing options.

“The ratio between studio, one- and two-bedroom plus units is essentially equal and designed intentionally.

“Given the project’s location and amenities both on-site and in the immediate neighbourhood, this project meets the demand for walkable/livable neighbourhoods, responds to changing demographics and provides housing of various, attainable price points.”

Staff will review the application before referring it to city council for a decision.