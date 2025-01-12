New York’s Mike Dambra headlines Kelowna Actors Studio this January

Photo: Train Wreck Comedy

If you could use a laugh in the New Year, Train Wreck Comedy has what you're looking for.

Mike Dambra has been offending audiences for more than 35 years and he's bringing his quick wit and fearless humour to Kelowna this month.

Dambra will be performing at the Kelowna Actors Studio for a two-night engagement on Jan. 17 and 18

as part of the Castanet Comedy Cabaret.

Known for his sharp observational comedy and spontaneous crowd engagement, Dambra's performance's are described as, 'one-of-a-kind.'

"Whether you’re a first-time attendee or a devoted fan, Mike’s comedic brilliance will leave you laughing long after the curtain falls," says Train Wreck Comedy owner Rob Balsdon.

Dambra has shared the stage with comedy icons like Mick Foley, Adam Sandler, and Rosie O’Donnell.

"This is your chance to experience world-class comedy right here in Kelowna," Balsdon says.

