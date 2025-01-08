Lake Country students to revisit Y2K in a time capsule opening

Photo: SD23 Peter Greer Elementary

Casting her mind back to the year 2000, Bonnie Alguire can’t help but pause and marvel at how fast time has gone by.

Her memories about what the city she calls home was like then are as crisp today as the mementos of the time she tucked away, and is set to revisit on Thursday.

“I was the teacher librarian at Peter Greer and there was such hype over Y2K and I thought, ‘wouldn’t it be fun to do projects with the kids and put then into a time capsule’,” she said.

In November of 1999 the project got underway, and students started writing letters about their lives and making some predictions about how they saw the future.

For her part, Alguire collected some items from the time that would offer a reminder of what life in the day was all about, like phonebooks, shopping fliers and even a copy of Harry Potter, the most popular item at the previous year’s book fair.

“Each class had a large envelope and in the first week back in school January 2000 we had a big assembly and gathered everything,” she said.

All of their offerings were tucked away in a treasure chest of sorts commissioned from a local carpenter and it was slotted into the rafters of the library.

“People could see it whenever you walked into the library if you looked up to the skylights in the rafters,” she said.

Thursday it will be opened and the students past and present will get a moment to consider all that the community was and all that they are today.

“It was a neat learning experience,” Alguire said. “It’s surprising how fast the last 25 years went by. In my brain it was just yesterday but I’m really excited to open it up. I think there will be a lot of people there.”

She said she’s been hearing from past students who are now well into their 30s, wanting to make an appearance.

All of whom are likely pleased that the cataclysmic prognostications of the time were far from true.

“At the time people were worried that the computers would all crash at midnight, and the planes would fall out of the sky,” Alguire said.

“We were relieved when we returned to school in January.”

The event is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Thursday.