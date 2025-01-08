247694
252924
Kelowna  

Scooter rider hurt after being struck by vehicle in Kelowna

Scooter rider hit by vehicle

- | Story: 526485

Police closed the intersection of Rutland and Mugford roads Tuesday evening after a scooter rider was hit by a vehicle.

RCMP say an officer was flagged down at 5:25 p.m. on Jan. 7 by a pedestrian who reported the collision.

“Officers attended immediately and began an investigation and closed the road,” RCMP said in a statement Wednesday.

The woman who was riding the scooter was taken to hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The female driver remained on scene and cooperated with police. There was no indication the driver was under the influence,” RCMP said.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kelowna News

252674