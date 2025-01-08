Scooter rider hurt after being struck by vehicle in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed
Emergency crews responded to an incident at Rutland Road North and Mugford Road on Tuesday evening.
Police closed the intersection of Rutland and Mugford roads Tuesday evening after a scooter rider was hit by a vehicle.
RCMP say an officer was flagged down at 5:25 p.m. on Jan. 7 by a pedestrian who reported the collision.
“Officers attended immediately and began an investigation and closed the road,” RCMP said in a statement Wednesday.
The woman who was riding the scooter was taken to hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.
“The female driver remained on scene and cooperated with police. There was no indication the driver was under the influence,” RCMP said.