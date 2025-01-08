Backpack that prompted Kelowna block closure not explosive

Photo: Cindy White Concerns about a backpack found on Leon Avenue have been laid to rest.

Eight hours after cordoning off a downtown Kelowna block, a backpack that sparked concern was found to be a non-issue.

Kelowna RCMP sent out an update early Wednesday saying that out of an "abundance of caution" they called in the Explosive Disposal Unit to deal with a suspicious backpack spotted on Leon Avenue at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The unit arrived at approximately 9:20 p.m. and examined the backpack.



"They determined it not be an explosive device and the backpack was disposed of. The area was reopened shortly after to vehicle and pedestrian traffic," RCMP said.

"This is an ongoing investigation and no further details can be released at this time. The RCMP thank the public for their patience and staying out of the area."

RCMP did not say what was in the backpack, or what prompted concerns about the discovery.