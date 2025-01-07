249969
Rutland Road northbound closed as emergency crews respond to incident

Collision on Rutland Road

Rutland Road’s northbound lanes were blocked off to traffic Tuesday evening as emergency crews responded to a collision.

The incident happened at about 6 p.m. at Rutland Road North and Mugford Road.

A passerby told Castanet News that police and firefighters were responding to the incident. An SUV with front-end damage could be seen on Rutland Road.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more information about the crash.

