Bank closes after 'suspicious substance' found

Incident at Rutland bank

The Rutland branch of RBC closed its door for the afternoon and an employee was taken to hospital after a substance described as "suspicious" was found at an ATM machine.

RCMP say they were called to the bank in the Plaza 33 shopping centre shortly before noon after the substance was discovered.

“The substance was seized by members of the RCMP and Kelowna Fire Department and taken for testing,” RCMP said in an emailed statement.

“Attending officers believe the substance to be an illegal substance but cannot confirm until testing is complete.”

A bank employee was taken to KGH out of an “abundance of caution.”

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident but say there is no “substantial threat to public safety at this time.”

The bank decided to close its doors for the rest of the day.

