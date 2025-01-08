City of Kelowna looking for non-profit to operate three new daycares

Photo: Unsplash

The City of Kelowna has begun the search for an organization to operate three new daycare centres in the city.

The city has issued a request for proposals seeking qualified non-profit childcare providers to operate the facilities to be located within the new Parkinson Rec Centre as well as new activity centres in Glenmore and the Mission.

A total of 273 daycare spaces will be created within the three facilities through a $25.1 million ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund grant received in December of 2023.

According to the documents, construction on all three facilities is expected to begin at some point this year with completion sometime in 2027.

“The selected submitter for each location may also be invited, at the city’s discretion, to be part of the design input for the child care space,” the bid document stated.

“Compensation on a time and material basis may be arranged for time spent on advising and participating in design.”

The operational contract would be for a 10-year term with the city holding an option to extend the deal up to three times in five year increments.

The RFP was scheduled to close Wednesday, but has been extended for an additional two weeks.