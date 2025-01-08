Businesses team up with MADD Central Okanagan to inject fun into dry January 

Cindy White

Taking part in dry January doesn’t have to be all about staying at home and denying yourself.

Revelry Food + Music Hub on Ellis Street in Kelowna is teaming up with the Central Okanagan chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Drivers for a Jan. 11 event called Sober Supper Club.

“It’s a great way to say, in the first part of January for those people who are trying dry January [and] want to really try to hit that goal of getting through, it’s a great way to come out, have fun, have the experience of what might be typically associated with alcohol but not have the alcohol,” explained Revelry owner Lee Simon.

Local beverage producers Farming Karma, SIMPS Modern Beverage and SOMM Zero will be showcasing craft mocktails and non-alcoholic drinks, and Revelry will be serving up a menu that includes everything from tostadas to braised beef. The aim is to raise money, awareness and find new MADD volunteers.

“We were thrilled when Revelry Food + Music Hub approached us to collaborate on this event,” said Amanda Lane, president of MADD Canada’s Central Okanagan Chapter.

“Recently, we had to decline an opportunity to assist RCMP with check stops due to a lack of volunteers. Through this event, we hope to raise awareness, recruit new volunteers, and secure funding to continue our mission.”

“I think people are moving away from drinking in general, not so much drinking and driving. So then you have less people drinking and [with] young people, there’s less drinking and driving,” notes Amanda Lane, president of MADD Canada’s Central Okanagan Chapter.

She understands why non-alcoholic options are gaining in popularity.

“Because you can still go and have fun with friends and not have a hangover, not be intoxicated.

I think that everybody is going the more healthy route,” she said.

A recent survey found more than 30 per cent of college students now abstain from alcohol and the no-and-low alcohol market is projected to expand by 25 per cent between 2022 and 2026.

“Industry-wide, throughout the world really, you’re seeing less and less alcohol consumption, particularly driven by the younger generations,” said Simon. He adds that it’s something traditional music venues are still adjusting to in the post-pandemic era.

“To be honest, I think the businesses that we touch right now — live music and as well, restaurants — anything in food service, are undergoing tremendous change. Not just here in Kelowna, and not just in the country but worldwide.

“Post-pandemic, we’ve seen just drastic changes in consumer behaviour. And so those who are flexible and able to adapt are the ones who are going to be able to quickly determine what customers want and then be able to offer it to them.”

Tickets for the Sober Supper Club are available through Revelry’s website.