'Suspicious backpack' prompts closure of block of downtown Kelowna

Photo: Cindy White
UPDATE 3:05 p.m.
Police say they have closed the 300 block of Leon Avenue due to a “suspicious backpack.”
Officers were called to the area at 2:30 p.m. and “closed down the area and asked businesses to shelter in place,” said a brief statement from RCMP.
“This is an unfolding incident. Police are asking the public to stay out of the area until further notice,” said the statement.
ORIGINAL 2:55 p.m.
Police have cordoned off a block of downtown Kelowna.
Crime scene tape has been erected around the 300 block of Leon Avenue.
Several RCMP vehicles are parked in intersections and a police drone is in the air.
Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more information.