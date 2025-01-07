'Suspicious backpack' prompts closure of block of downtown Kelowna

Photo: Cindy White

UPDATE 3:05 p.m.

Police say they have closed the 300 block of Leon Avenue due to a “suspicious backpack.”

Officers were called to the area at 2:30 p.m. and “closed down the area and asked businesses to shelter in place,” said a brief statement from RCMP.

“This is an unfolding incident. Police are asking the public to stay out of the area until further notice,” said the statement.

ORIGINAL 2:55 p.m.

Police have cordoned off a block of downtown Kelowna.

Crime scene tape has been erected around the 300 block of Leon Avenue.

Several RCMP vehicles are parked in intersections and a police drone is in the air.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more information.