Downtown block re-opened after 'suspicious backpack' incident

Rob Gibson

UPDATE 5:45 a.m.

The 300-block of Leon Avenue was re-opened late Tuesday night, following an investigation into a suspicious backpack.

It took more than eight hours for the block to be re-opened and RCMP have yet to comment on their findings.

UPDATE: 10:04 p.m.

The 300-block of Leon Avenue remains closed as a police investigation into a suspicious backpack continues.

Mounties were seen in the area as of 9:45 p.m.

Kelowna police said earlier on Tuesday they had been consulting with the BC RCMP’s explosive disposal unit to determine next steps in dealing with the suspicious item, which was found in a Leon Avenue parking lot at about 3 p.m.

The item was reported to police by a concerned resident.

UPDATE 4:43 p.m.

A block of downtown Kelowna remains closed while RCMP continue to investigate a suspicious package found in a parking lot in the 300 block of Leon Avenue.

RCMP got a tip from the public about a suspicious package in the parking lot at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. They quickly moved to tape off a large area and are still consulting with BC RCMP’s explosive disposal unit.

As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, it's unclear how long the area will be closed. If the bomb disposal unit is required, they will have to travel from the Lower Mainland.

UPDATE 3:30 p.m.

The Kelowna RCMP says it is consulting with the BC RCMP’s explosive disposal unit to determine next steps in dealing with a suspicious backpack downtown.

Const. Mike Della-Paolera said the backpack was reported by a concerned resident.

“We are not sure what it is,” he said.

“We are consulting with our people down in E-Division, and until then, we are keeping the area closed and asking citizens to stay out of the area just for public safety.”

He said police are using a drone to monitor the area and get a closer look at the suspicious backpack.

Della-Paolera said they are feeding that information to the provincial explosive disposal unit.

“They're gonna take a look at the information that we have and determine what it is. And if they determine that it's something that they need to be concerned about, they'll be en route here, or if they determine that it's nothing to be worried about, we will take the next step in securing it.”

If the bomb squad does have to travel to Kelowna to deal with the backpack, they will have to travel by road from the Lower Mainland.

UPDATE 3:05 p.m.

Police say they have closed the 300 block of Leon Avenue due to a “suspicious backpack.”

Officers were called to the area at 2:30 p.m. and “closed down the area and asked businesses to shelter in place,” said a brief statement from RCMP.

“This is an unfolding incident. Police are asking the public to stay out of the area until further notice,” said the statement.

ORIGINAL 2:55 p.m.

Police have cordoned off a block of downtown Kelowna.

Crime scene tape has been erected around the 300 block of Leon Avenue.

Several RCMP vehicles are parked in intersections and a police drone is in the air.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more information.