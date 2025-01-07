Rotary Centre for the Arts launches Ultimate Yukon Adventure Raffle fundraiser

Photo: Dan Carr

Rotary Centre for the Arts will be sending someone on an exciting trip to Yukon.

The Kelowna visual and performing arts centre has launched the Ultimate Yukon Adventure Raffle to raise money and send one lucky winner to Whitehorse.

“This raffle is an exciting opportunity to not only win an unforgettable experience but also make a meaningful impact,” RCA executive director Colleen Fitzpatrick said in a press release.

“Every ticket purchased helps us continue to provide valuable arts programs, host inspiring performances, and foster creativity within our community.

“We’re deeply grateful for the support of our community and our incredible partners who made this initiative possible.”

The winner of the Ultimate Yukon Adventure Raffle will receive round-trip airfare on Air North, departing from Kelowna, Victoria or Vancouver, a two-night stay at the Best Western Gold Rush Inn and a pair of one-day passes to Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs.

Tickets are $10 for one, $20 for three and $50 for 10. The deadline to purchase tickets, which can be done so here, is Monday, Jan. 20, at 2 p.m. The draw will be held one hour later.