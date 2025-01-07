247694
Kelowna  

Rolled vehicle blocks intersection of Spall Road and Clement Avenue

Vehicle rolls, lands on roof

- | Story: 526316

A passenger vehicle has landed on its roof after an incident at the intersection of Spall Road and Clement Avenue.

It's not clear how the vehicle ended up on its roof, blocking one eastbound lane of Clement Avenue, but the vehicle has now been flipped back onto its wheels and is ready to be towed away.

Castanet reporter Cindy White says there were two vehicles involved in the collision that happened just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

