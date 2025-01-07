'The writing is on the wall': Kelowna politicians react to resignation of Justin Trudeau

Photo: CTV News

Central Okanagan politicians have weighed in on the resignation of Justin Trudeau.

Conservative Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray says she isn't sorry to see Trudeau go, citing issues like the carbon tax, crime and bail reform.

“After living through nine years of the NDP-Liberal radical policies and laws, the number one question I get from local residents is 'when can we have an election?'" said Gray.

Gray says the Liberals have been soft-on-crime and their catch-and-release bail laws have made communities unsafe.

"I’ve been fighting in Ottawa on these, and other important local issues and unfortunately nothing is changing while Trudeau lets the country spiral out of control for the Liberals’ own political gain," she added.

Kelowna city councillor Loyal Wooldridge, meanwhile, says the Trudeau government was good to Kelowna.

"In local government, we are non-partisan because we work with the government in power. We saw a $30 million housing fund, and John Hindle [Drive] finished."

Wooldridge, who unsuccessfully ran for the BC NDP in the last provincial election, says it was time for Trudeau to move on.

"The writing is on the wall. He worked hard, but everyone can agree it’s time for new leadership," Wooldridge said.

Former Liberal Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr says he was not surprised by Trudeau's resignation but the timing took him off guard.

"The timing is, obviously not the greatest, with what's going on in the U.S."

"Politics is very polarized right now and very tribal and it's not pleasant lots of times. But I think the turning point was when the caucus started to let them know that they didn't want to go to the next election with him as the leader," Fuhr said.

Fuhr believes Canada is now looking at an election in April or May. He has no guesses of who the new leader of the federal Liberals will be.

"I think whoever it is needs to be an expert communicator. I don't necessarily think the party in the past has done a great job at communicating to the right demographic."

Fuhr believes the new leader will also have to be accountable to Canadians.

"Communication without accountability is kind of meaningless because people just start creating their own consensus realities."

Fuhr believes Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre will now have to shift gears from criticizing Trudeau to talking about his vision for Canada.

"His entire campaign is anti-Justin. What's he going to do now? He's going to have to start to talk to Canadians, from the perspective of, here's what I'm going to do for you when he really hasn't done that, axe the tax is the only thing he's talking about right now."