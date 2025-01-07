Vehicle catches fire on Highway 97 at Ellison Lake

Photo: Chris Arsenault Highway 97 near Ellison Lake.

Traffic on northbound Highway 97 near Ellison Lake has been slowed by a vehicle fire.

Chris Arseneault spotted smoke as he was driving from Vernon to Kelowna just before noon Tuesday. When he came around the bend at Ellison Lake, he saw flames.

"I didn't really know what it was until I approached and saw that it was just a single vehicle caught on fire," says Arsenault.

The vehicle is completely off the highway and Arsenault says he spotted one person, possibly the driver out of the vehicle making a phone call.

"There was a guy, I believe it was a driver walked out to the middle of the highway, the barricade there. He was just kind of sitting there, probably calling 911," Arsenault says.

Northbound traffic has slowed in that area but it is still moving.