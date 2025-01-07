Direct-to-consumer wine selling agreement between BC and Alberta begins

Photo: Contributed

The battered B.C. wine industry is kicking off the new year on a good note, as wineries can now sell their products directly to Alberta consumers.

Monday marked the first day of the inter-provincial agreement between B.C. and Alberta—announced last summer—that allows approved B.C. wineries to report and make payment to Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis for the wine they sell director to Alberta customers.

“I want to thank Premier David Eby and Premier Danielle Smith for showing the leadership to break down interprovincial trade barriers and build a stronger Canadian economy,” Wine Growers BC board chairman Paul Sawler said in a press release. “This is a significant milestone for the Canadian wine industry, one we hope can serve as a model across the country.”

The agreement will run for a year before an evaluation is conducted to determine its effectiveness. The direct-to-consumer program will allow Albertans to be part of B.C. wine clubs and will give wineries the chance to engage with Wild Rose Country customers through unique offerings.

“The agreement between our provinces means Albertans will continue to have the largest variety of liquor available for purchase,” Smith said. “I’m pleased that wine will once again flow to Albertans’ doors and the industry will continue to flourish.”

Alberta’s governing liquor body, in an effort to protect its retailers, last January informed B.C. wineries the province would stop carrying their products because it found evidence there was direct selling taking place.

The new agreement works both ways, as Alberta producers can now sell directly to B.C. customers as well.