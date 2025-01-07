Man originally from Afghanistan spots what he thinks is a crocodile in Okanagan Lake

Rob Gibson

A newcomer to Kelowna shared a video he took from the shores of Okanagan Lake near downtown.

No, it's not Ogopogo, but Muhammad Rahimi tells Castanet, "saw a crocodile in Okanagan Lake downtown I believe it was a crocodile."

Rahimi says he's originally from Afghanistan and has been in Kelowna for the past two years but he's never seen anything like this before.

Even after a quick conversation to point out that the video he shot appears to have captured a beaver swimming along the lakeshore. Rahimi says, "I'm not sure it looks like a crocodile for me. It does."

Rahimi says he was walking along the lake between downtown and Kelowna General Hospital when he spotted the movement in the water and pulled out his cell phone.

"I see that a couple of times. I visit the lake, but I have never seen anything like that. And when I saw that, it looks like a crocodile for me," says Rahimi.

According to the Nature Conservancy of Canada, beavers are the largest rodent in North America. An adult beaver can weigh up to 32 kilograms and measure up to 1.3 metres long — including its tail.

Beavers mainly eat tree bark and can be found all across the country and have been considered Canada's national icon for almost 300 years.

This is also mating season for beavers and they remain active throughout the winter months. Beavers can swim under the ice and are able to hold their breath underwater for up to 15 minutes.