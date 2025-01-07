Record-breaking holiday season at Big White Ski Resort

Cindy White

It was a blockbuster holiday season for Big White Ski Resort.

Visitor numbers were up 31 per cent between December 21 and January 5, and so far this ski season, the resort has seen a 50.4 per cent jump over last season.

“We really have to thank Mother Nature,” says Big White senior vice president Michael J. Ballingall. “And that really goes for all the resorts right across British Columbia.”

He calls it fabulous news for tourism after a softer-than-hoped summer season in the Kelowna area. “Everyone benefits when the mountains do better and Big White Ski Resort has had a record-breaking Christmas-New Year’s Season.”

All divisions at Big White reported year-over-year growth. The newly expanded Kids’ Centre served 36 per cent more children, peaking at over 450 kids on December 29. Nearly 400 private lessons were booked over the holidays at the The Big White Ski & Board School, a notable increase compared to last year.

Restaurants also saw brisk business. The resort says 6,958 pounds of French fries were consumed at Happy Valley, Black Forest, and the Ridge Day Lodges. Newly opened Sopra: Sam’s Italian Kitchen served 800 pounds of pasta — “roughly the weight of a grand piano or a small horse.”

Americans returned in droves thanks to the low Canadian dollar, but the lagging Loonie is also having an impact on visitors from this side of the border.

“People here in Canada are staying in Canada and they’re going east-west instead of north-south. And we’re really starting to see people coming back to Big White Ski Resort that haven’t visited us for two or three years, or prior to the pandemic.

“They would normally go for a warm holiday. Well, they’re now coming for a winter holiday,” Ballingall points out.

He acknowledges that some visitors are still keeping a tight hold on their purse strings in light of the continued high cost of some goods and services, noting that travel is becoming more expensive.

Ballingall says skiers from Australia and New Zealand should keep the resort hopping through January.

The next big rushes should be for Family Day on February 10 and Presidents’ Day Weekend in the United States, which is on February 17. Meanwhile bookings for accommodations at Big White are already at 87 per cent occupancy for spring break and the BC Day long weekend.