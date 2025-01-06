Kelowna Fire Department battling apartment fire south of downtown Monday afternoon

Rob Gibson

UPDATE 3:46 p.m.

An apartment fire on Rowcliffe Avenue is now under control but the residents are still out of the building.

A fire broke out on the third floor of the building located at 523 Rowclifffe Avenue Monday afternoon.

Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain, Corrie Lang tells Castanet one person was taken to hospital and treated for smoke inhalation and a handful of residents were told to shelter in place and had to be helped out of the building after the flames were knocked down.

"Fire damage was contained to one of the units, some water damage, to two units below, lots of smoke in the hallways. But we had one patient go to the hospital, with unknown injuries," says Lang.

Five fire trucks responded to the blaze and a Kelowna Regional Transit bus arrived to keep those residents warm while they waited for news on their homes and belongings.

Captain Lang says it will be a while before residents are allowed back in the building due to the smoke damage. Those residents will be taken care of by Emergency Social Services.

"Make sure smoke detectors are working, of course, especially in these older buildings, it's important to have their fire alarm system diligent about it, because there's no sprinkler."

Lang says they also managed to rescue a cat trapped on one of the top floors which he says is going to make a full recovery.

"Someone said he might have jumped," Lang says.

UPDATE 2:45 p.m.

Fire crews are working to rescue residents trapped in two top-floor apartments in a three-storey apartment building that caught fire on Rowcliffe Avenue Monday afternoon.

Castanet reporter Cindy White says multiple apartment residents are watching from the sidewalk as ladder crews help residents out of the smoke-filled apartment building.

Two units on the third floor right beside each other appear to be the focus of the rescue teams.

Smoke can still be seen coming from the top of the building but it's believed firefighters are getting the upper hand on the blaze.

ORIGINAL 2:20 p.m.

Kelowna Fire crews and emergency services are battling a fire that broke out at a three-storey apartment building on Rowcliffe Avenue near Marshall Street Monday afternoon.

Black smoke was spotted billowing from the building just after 2 p.m. Monday.

This is a developing story which will be updated when more information is available.