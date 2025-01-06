Investigation into policies that let sex offender be unmonitored in Kelowna complete

Photo: Contributed Investigations into Dueck's situation have been completed.

Efforts to stop known child sex offenders from being released into the community without ample supervision or warning are being strengthened, B.C.’s Minister of Public safety indicated in a statement following last week’s sentencing of Kelowna’s Taylor Dueck.

“Nothing is more important than protecting public safety in our province and I want to assure British Columbians that this incident does not reflect the hard work that is taking place to keep communities safe,” Garry Begg, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General said in a statement.

Dueck, 30, was the source of a significant public outcry in February 2024 when, while on probation for child sex crimes, he attempted to assault an 11 year old girl in the washroom of a Kelowna-area equestrian centre he’d been volunteering at.

He pleaded guilty to attempted sexual assault last Monday and was sentenced to two years less a day in prison, and three years of probation. With time served, he will spend an additional 240 days behind bars.

There was no physical contact between Dueck and the child, but the risk she faced when cornered in the bathroom by a solo-Dueck prompted investigations into why the community wasn’t made aware of his presence and why he wasn’t being properly supervised.

Results of those investigations were released last week, with no policy failure being found.

“While the investigations found no evidence of systemic issues with BC Corrections and policing policy and procedures, we welcome and have acted on the recommendations from the reviews that have taken place to improve our processes,” Begg said in his statement.

“I can tell you with conviction that we are determined to do whatever is necessary to prevent something like this from happening again.”

When it comes to community warnings from police and other agencies, a working group is currently being established to work on standardizing protocols, with the goal of firming up policies in the next six months.

Further, BC Corrections is expected to strengthen training for probation officers and the policies they rely on.

As for their role, Community Living BC, the organization that hired the contractor that was tasked with watching Dueck in the community, said it reviewed the contractor that was providing disability related supports at the time of the incident in February last year and are also acting.

“This is a terrible situation that should never have happened,” the organization said in a statement.

“While CLBC and/or a service provider contracted through CLBC may have a mandate to provide disability-related services to an individual sentenced to community supervision, probation officers are ultimately responsible for ensuring that shared clients access supports and services in a manner that is compliant with their court ordered conditions.”

CLBC did a thorough review of the service provider agency’s contract following the incident in Kelowna and the agency’s contracting status with CLBC remains under review.

They are not receiving new service contracts until further notice. Their contract to provide services for Taylor Dueck ended upon his incarceration.

The CLBC put in place enhanced monitoring of the agency’s services and the agency will remain under review and will not be awarded any new business until it achieves a three-year CARF accreditation status. If the agency fails to do so, CLBC may consider terminating its contracts.

The agency was heavily scrutinized in Dueck’s sentencing.

Dueck suffers from a host of cognitive and psychological challenges. He has been assessed as having an IQ of somewhere between 56 to 67 and was, himself, the victim of sexual abuse while growing up in foster care.

Among other things, his past diagnoses include PTSD, major depressive disorder, expressive language disorder, partial fetal alcohol syndrome or alcohol related neuro-developmental disorder, as well as ADHD.

His lawyer, Robert Farmer, pointed out that someone with the cognitive deficiencies he has does not belong in prison, however, there is not any better place for him.

"I’m doing all the best I can to not re-offend by taking medications; I'm speaking to psychologists once a week in jail. I’m very sorry for all this damage that I've done to this little girl,” Dueck said, before his sentence.

“Hopefully I won’t ever do this again.”

Dueck was working at a local ranch February 2024 when the 11 year old girl entered the washroom he was in.

Dueck put his finger to his mouth, said “shh” and asked her to unzip her jacket.

She started to do so, then Dueck told her “I’m going to kiss you.”

The child told him “no” pushed him, and they both quickly exited the bathroom.

The only physical contact between the two was that push and the child — described in court as “with it” and “sharp as a tack” — quickly reported the incident.