The Okanagan Centre of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada to launch program in Kelowna

Photo: ORASC

It was a busy year for stargazers and 2025 promises more strong solar storms and chances to catch the northern lights.

The Okanagan Centre of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada is making special plans for people who would like to learn more about astronomy and how to enjoy the night sky. The group will be meeting Tuesday, Jan. 14, in Kelowna.

The first meeting, organized by society outreach director Colleen O'Hare, will deal with the topics 'how to use a planisphere' and 'navigating with the Big Dipper'.

According to O'Hare, a planisphere is basically a star chart with adjustable flat disks that rotate to display the visible stars for any time and date of the year.

"To use one, a person simply dials in the current date and time and the planisphere will show which constellations and stars are visible in the sky at the selected hour of the night," O'Hare says.

A free planisphere will be provided to all participants.

One of the most familiar constellation patterns among the stars is the Big Dipper or Ursa Major. Participants will learn how to use the Big Dipper as a starting point to locate and identify other wonders in the sky.

"For example, extending the line of the two stars at the outside of the dipper's 'bowl' will lead observers to Polaris, the North Star," O'Hare says.

The new mini-sessions will take place at Okanagan College, Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m. in the Science Building, Room C-368d.

In the late spring, the club's Okanagan observatory will recommence its regular public observing programs on clear Friday evenings.

More information on all aspects of the organization's activities can be found on their website.