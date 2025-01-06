Dull, mild first week of January forecast for the Okanagan

Cindy White

The first full week of 2025 will continue where 2024 left off in the Okanagan.

The weather is expected to be warmer than normal with a few sunny breaks, but otherwise cloudy and grey.

“The best way to describe the weather for the Southern Interior would be kind of a mixed bag – nothing severe or significant. So, in that way a little bit of a dull week coming up,” explains Environment Canada meteorologist Dave Wray.

A ridge of high pressure is set to move in Monday, bringing the possibility of sunny breaks. By mid-week, it will likely cloud over, with a good chance of precipitation.

“Kind of a cloudy switch between showers and flurries, depending on whether it’s the day or the night,” says Wray.

Daytime highs will range from 0 to 2 C on Monday and Tuesday, with overnight lows of -3 C to -5 C. On Wednesday the high will be 1 C, with a low of -2 C.

On Thursday and Friday, the forecast calls for a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Thursday night could see periods of snow.

Any snow that falls likely will not last long. Wray says temperatures are forecasted to be 3 to 5 degrees above normal for early January. Thursday’s high is 0 C, while Friday should warm up to 2 C.

Cloudy conditions and a high of 2 C are expected on Saturday.

