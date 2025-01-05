Mild December temperatures in the Southern Interior on trend for 2024

Photo: Cindy White The daytime high in Kelowna on Dec. 20, 2024 was 3.6 C.

December weather in the Southern Interior continued a 2024 trend. It was warmer than normal.

In a typical year, the mean temperature for the month in the Okanagan is around -1 C. December 2024 was closer to a mean temperature of 1.5 C in the valley.

“A good two-and-a-half degrees above normal. So definitely warmer than normal,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Dave Wray.

Snowfall was also below average, but not by a lot.

“We were at about 80 to 85 per cent of normal precipitation. So that’s pretty close,” notes Wray.

The last month of 2024 was much milder than typical in the Kamloops area. The mean temperature in December was 1.9 C, compared to the normal mean temperature, which is -2.7 C.

However, while it was warm, it was also wet for Kamloops.

“They had 30.2 millimetres of precipitation. Normally they get 25.4 mm. So, it was 119.1% of normal,” said Wray.

Overall, 2024 was a warmer and drier year across the Southern Interior.

Wray says temperatures were one to two degrees above normal, compared to the 30 year average between 1981 and 2010. Precipitation ranged from 68 to 84 per cent of normal for the Okanagan Valley.

“We’re not talking about insanely off normal but definitely drier and warmer, as well. I think that could be the general theme of the year,’ he adds.