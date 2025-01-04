Kelowna Tree Protectors co-hosts public meeting on urban forest strategy

Photo: City of Kelowna A free public event on Jan. 21,2025 will discuss how to achieve the goals set out in the City of Kelowna 2024 Sustainable Urban Forest Strategy.

The Kelowna Tree Protectors want to root out ways to meet the city’s urban forestry goals.

The group is co-hosting a free public information session in partnership with the City of Kelowna Parks Department and Okanagan Regional Library.

The city’s 2024 Sustainable Urban Forest Strategy recommends that 80,000 trees be planted in Kelowna by 2050. The strategy proposes establishing new targets for urban canopy cover to reach 20 per cent in urban centres and the core, 25 per cent in suburban and rural areas and 15 per cent in the gateway district over the next 25 years.

“How can we reach these goals and what challenges may we face?” says a poster announcing the event on Jan. 21. “Learn from the City of Kelowna Parks Department how they are approaching this work and how you can help.”

The information session takes place at the Kelowna Downtown Library on Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. No registration is required.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with free coffee and tea. The presentation begins at 6:30 p.m.

Kelowna Tree Protectors is a group of activists dedicated to preserving the city’s tree canopy.