Kelowna Actors Studio Young Performance Company takes on Hadestown

Photo: Kelowna Actors Studio Tickets are on sale for the teen edition of Hadestown at the Kelowna Actors Studio on May 20-24, 2025.

The Young Performance Company at Kelowna Actors Studio have set themselves a hellish task for 2025.

The company is taking on the multiple Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown.

Hadestown: Teen Edition, is described by KAS as “a modern retelling of two intertwined Greek myths: the tragic love story of Orpheus and Eurydice and the tale of Hades and Persephone.”

Written by singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and reworked with the help of director Rachel Chavkin, it made its way to Broadway in 2019 after successful runs in Edmonton and London. It garnered 14 Tony nominations that year, winning eight including Best Musical and Best Original Score.

The jazz-infused musical is set in a haunting, depression-era world. The story blends themes of love, sacrifice, ambition, despair and hope.

“Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go,” notes KAS.

“Witness firsthand the remarkable growth and excellence of these young stars as they tackle this contemporary masterpiece.”

Tickets are now available here for the May 20-24 showing of Hadestown: Teen Edition.