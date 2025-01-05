Bobcat spotted sniffing around front steps of Kelowna's Hotel Eldorado

Photo: Hotel Eldorado A bobcat was seen at the bottom of the steps leading to the front entrance of the Hotel Eldorado on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025.

Owner Ted Callahan called it Mother Nature Day.

A bobcat was spotted wandering right by the front steps of the Hotel Eldorado in Kelowna on Friday.

Callahan was walking into the hotel to have lunch at the resort around 2:30 Friday afternoon when he saw the wildcat.

It wasn’t his only wildlife sighting on that day. Hotel Eldorado brand manager Tarynn Parker says Ted also saw a family of racoons strolling through the resort area around the same time.

In one of the photos shared with Castanet, the bobcat is seen loping by some traffic cones at the side of the building. In another shot, it’s standing at the bottom of the staircase to the main entrance of the hotel and lounge.

While bobcats are common in the Okanagan they are not captured on camera very often.

The Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society says the wildcats can prey on domestic chickens or other small pets and should be admired from afar.