Kelowna  

Punjabi singer, actor Sharry Mann to perform in Kelowna

Punjabi star to play Kelowna

A rising star in the Punjabi music scene is coming to Kelowna.

Surinder Singh (Sharry) Mann will perform at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Jan. 12.

Proceeds from the show will support a local non-profit organization that provides inclusive childcare, behavioural support and other services to families in the Central Okanagan.

"We wanted to start the year on a positive note, so we decided to donate all our profits to the Starbright Children's Development Centre,” said concert organizers Navsher, Davinder and Saiyanwala Sandhu.

The trio say they consider it their Canadian responsibility to help people in the community they now call home.

“We are very grateful for the donation. The money will go to buy physiotherapy equipment for children,” noted Starbright executive director Dr. Rhonda Nelson.

Sharry Mann launched his music and acting career in 2011, releasing a hit song and following it up with another “3 Peg” in 2016, which has over 750 million views on YouTube. He also took home two Brit Asia TV Music Awards in 2019 for Best Music Video and Best Music Producer.

Mann, who has 3.5 million followers on Instagram, recently played Kitchener, Ontario and posted about his upcoming show in Kelowna.

Tickets for the Jan. 12 concert are available here.

