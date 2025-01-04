Kelowna’s Rotary Centre launches winter lineup

Photo: Colin Dacre

Kelowna’s Rotary Centre for the Arts is kicking off 2025 with a lineup of programs for the whole family.

Whether your New Year’s resolution is to learn a new craft, connect with community through singing or dance, or simply immerse yourself in the joy of creative expression, the RCA has something on offer.

This year’s winter schedule features 19 adult courses, six youth programs, and five family-friendly activities, including an exciting mix of brand-new workshops and cherished returning favourites.

"Arts education is one of the main pillars of the RCA because it fosters creativity, connection, and personal growth," says Rotary Centre executive director Colleen Fitzpatrick.

"Our winter programs are designed to bring people of all ages together to experience why the arts matter, by building skills, and strengthening community bonds. With a diverse range of offerings, we’re proud to provide a welcoming environment where individuals can connect, grow, and create.”

Adult Programs

Visual Arts

Cardboard Studio: Tuesdays, January 14 - February 4

Cardboard Community: Tuesdays, February 11 – March 5

Painting with the Masters: Saturdays, January 18 – February 22

Mini Masterpieces: Saturdays, January 18 – February 8

Mini Masterpieces Mosaics: Saturdays, February 15 – March 2

Sculpture Collage: Mondays, January 20 – February 10

Crocheting: Wednesdays, January 15 - 29

Crocheting 2: Wednesdays, February 19 – March 5

Custom Plant Propagation Station: Saturday, March 1

Abstract Painting with Pastels: Monday, March 3 and Tuesday, March 4

Performing Arts

Flamenco – Beginner: Mondays, January 13 – March 10

Flamenco – Intermediate: Mondays, January 13 – March 10

Sing for the Soul: Tuesdays, January 14 – March 11

Beyond the Music: Wednesdays

Hoopmaking + Hoopdance 101: Tuesdays, February 4 – March 11

Custom Plant Propagation Station: Saturday, March 1

Abstract Painting with Pastels: Monday, March 3 and Tuesday, March 4

Hand Bell Boot Camp: Saturday, February 1

Wellness Arts

Inner Landscape Sound Bath: Fridays, February 7 – March 14

Youth Programs

Visual Arts

Linocut Printmaking: Tuesdays, January 14 – February 18

Ink to Imagination: Fridays, January 31 – March 7

Character Design Fundamentals: Thursdays, January 16 – February 6

Character Design Fundamentals part 2: Thursdays, February 13 – March 6

Sculpture Collage: Mondays, January 20 – February 10

After School Anime: January 16 – March 6

Family/Multi-Generational

Visual Arts

Puppet Project: Saturdays, January 18 – February 22

Gallery of Stories: Fridays, January 17 – February 21

Valentine Paper Making: Saturday, February 1

Spring Flower Paper Making: Saturday, March 8

Performing Arts:

Creator Dance Samplers: Thursdays, February 20 – March 13.

You can register and learn more about the programs here.