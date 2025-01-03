Murder by gluten and forgotten kids in Kelowna 911 calls

Photo: Castanet FILE- One person was concerned about a lost duck.

Kelowna Mounties released their annual list of laughable calls to 911 and offered some insight into, among other things, the passion people have for gluten and why police work should be left to the professionals.

The list of six local calls released on Friday showed a dine-and-dash incident that had a humourous twist.

"A very tenacious witness followed a thief throughout the city," RCMP said. "The thief then called reporting they were being stalked and both gave great directions to their location."

The didn't offer any insight into what, if any, charges ensued or if the restaurant got paid.

Another call highlighted the passion people with gluten issues have for their food.

"Someone said they wanted to press charges against a pizza company for neglecting to give her gluten free pizza crust, wishing to charge them with attempted murder," RCMP said.

Another caller reported they had picked up from the Kelowna airport by their father in-law but in the excitement of arrival they forgot their kids.

"They left three kids under the age of 10 at the Kelowna airport and were just turning around to get them," RCMP said.

Another 911 caller said her laundry was stuck in the machine and her landlord was not picking up her call and at one time a man asked police to let his dog out for a bathroom break because his muscles were too sore following a workout.

Lastly, one nature lover called 911 to report a lost duck in Kelowna.

"It was not her pet, but the caller believed it was very far from water and therefore lost," RCMP said.

Earlier this week, E-Comm, which operates 911 for much of the Lower Mainland offered up its list of most unusual and inappropriate 911 calls of 2024.

Its top five included calls about neighbour wearing too much cologne; dry cleaners staining a shirt; McDonald's not opening its doors; seeking directions to a 24/7 Shoppers Drug Mart and a power outage complaint.

Although the annual lists are largely comical, they also highlight the appropriate use of 911 or, more particularly, inappropriate use.

The Kelowna RCMP remind people not to call 911 unless it is an emergency where they feel unsafe or if they need to report a crime in progress.