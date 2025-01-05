LIPS-The Ultimate Rolling Stones Experience coming to Kelowna in March

Photo: Facebook

A Rolling Stones tribute band is coming to Kelowna in March, and it promises to take you on a nostalgic ride over the last six decades.

LIPS will hit the stage at Kelowna Community Theatre on Wednesday, March 19. The group is led by Brian Dean, who bears a striking resemblance to Stones frontman Mick Jagger. Adding to the nostalgia will be two powerhouse background female singers and a stunning horn section.

LIPS will play all of the hits, along with some deep cuts, from all Stones eras. It will also belt out some of the best tunes from the band’s latest album, Hackney Diamonds.

Tickets for LIPS-The Ultimate Rolling Stones Experience can be found on its website here.