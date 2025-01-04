Rutland residents frustrated with supportive housing building

Madison Reeve

Residents of a condo building at McIntosh and Asher roads in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood are expressing growing concerns about an increase in crime in the area.

Residents say the majority of the issues are linked to Samuel Place, a supportive housing complex located across the street from their building.

Leanne, who has lived in her condo since 2017 and strata president of the building, says that since Samuel Place opened in 2020, crime has worsened each year.

She estimates that roughly 70 per cent of the building’s issues are caused by people associated with the supportive housing complex.

"We watch them come out and over to our property," she said.

"We’ve had three fires in the last month, two of which occurred this week in our entranceway, which is a fire exit. I’ve probably called the police about 100 times in 2024," Leanne added.

Leanne says that while Kelowna RCMP and city bylaw officers do patrol the area, she believes more needs to be done.

"We are actively patrolling the area on a regular basis along with the Kelowna RCMP to try to mitigate any impact to the community," said City of Kelowna bylaw manager Kevin Mead.

Samuel Place is a 50-unit building run by the John Howard Society of Okanagan and Kootenay, offering homes for those experiencing homelessness, with supports including overdose prevention.

"John Howard, you need to talk with your neighbours, you need to talk with the people in the community and find out what is actually going on. I have suggested to the people in this residence that they come and help with a garage cleanup. I think it would be great if we could see them cleaning up their mess," she said.

Samuel Place allows drug use on-site.

"I walk with bear spray, a pairing knife, and a police-grade flashlight in order to walk my dog at night," Leanne added.

Castanet has reached out to The John Howard Society for comment.