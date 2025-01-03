247763
Kelowna  

Kelowna man charged with child luring, possession of child sexual abuse material

Charged with child luring

A Kelowna man has been arrested in Alberta on charges related to child luring and child sexual abuse material.

Partick Michael Waldrum, 46, has been charged with possession of child pornography and luring a child, the Kelowna RCMP announced Friday.

The investigation led by the Kelowna RCMP integrated child exploitation unit, which spanned multiple countries, was carried out with the assistance of international law enforcement agencies

“In order to combat this borderless online crime, collaborating with several of our international law enforcement partners was key to the success of this investigation,” says Sgt. Tim Russell, in charge of the Kelowna RCMP Vulnerable Persons Unit.

“The online sexual exploitation of children continues to be an emerging concern in our society and the Kelowna RCMP continues to adapt its investigative strategies to ensure public safety and that offenders are held accountable.”

Waldrum was arrested in Brooks, Alta. and remains in custody. He is scheduled to appear in Kelowna court Friday.

