Okanagan Humane Society busier than ever

Photo: OHS

The Okanagan Humane Society (OHS) had a record-breaking 2024, marking its busiest year to date with significant increases across its rescue, pet assistance and adoption programs.

The organization helped over 4,000 animals in 2024.

The volunteer-run organization saw a 20 per cent increase in rescue program reports and a 35 per cent rise in requests for emergency medical care.

OHS also saw a major uptick in successful adoptions, facilitating more than 1,000 animals finding homes this year.

"As we enter a new year, we want to acknowledge that OHS cannot operate without the people who make it possible for us to say 'yes' to local animals every single day," OHS said in a statement.

The humane society partners with over 20 veterinary clinics throughout the Okanagan Valley.

As 2025 approaches, OHS anticipates continued high demand for its services.

"We anticipate the need for our services to be just as great, if not greater, in 2025, with thousands more animals living in communities throughout the Okanagan Valley relying on us for help," said OHS President Romany Runnalls.

Runnalls says the team is looking for more volunteers, especially foster volunteers, this year.

If you are able, please consider making a donation to help provide medical care and the potential to save the life of a local animal in need.

For more information on OHS or to adopt an animal, click here.