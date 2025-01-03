Lake Country mansion most valuable BC Interior property for third straight year

Photo: Chamberlain Property Group

It’s a three-peat for a luxurious, waterfront mansion in Lake Country.

The sprawling home at 12990 Pixton Rd. is the highest valued single-family or acreage property in the B.C. Interior for the third year in a row, according to information released Thursday by B.C. Assessment.

However, like some properties in the province, its value decreased during the 12 months between assessments.

The Pixie Beach home, which sold last July for $16 million after two years on the market, was valued at $15,656,000 on July 1, 2024. That was down 7.8% from the same date in 2023, when its value was $16,987,000.

The Rock House, which is located at 4358 Hobson Rd. in Kelowna, came in at No. 2 for the third straight year, but its value increased from 2023. The latest assessment is $14,368,000, which is up from $14,028,000 the year before.

The top four is the same as last year, with 18250 Juniper Cove Rd. in Lake Country at No. 3 ($13.451 million) and 4364 Hobson Rd. in Kelowna at No. 4 ($13.261 million).

The highest valued property in West Kelowna is 1683 Pritchard Dr., which is No. 6 in B.C.’s Southern Interior at $11,740,000.

When 12990 Pixton Rd. was on the market, its selling features included seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a 12-car garage, an infinity pool and 240 feet of Okanagan Lake shoreline. The primary dwelling, guest house and garages totalled 15,000 square feet, and it also boasted a movie theatre, games room, karaoke room, gym and a wine cellar that could be seen through the glass floor from the dining room.

The Pixton Road property was 181st on B.C.’s most valuable list last year, but it has fallen to 238th in the province this year.