Crime Stoppers Central Okanagan warning the public to be aware of online scams

Photo: Contributed

While the holiday season has come to an end, online scams continue to target residents across the Thompson-Okanagan.

According to Crime Stoppers Central Okanagan, one of the most common platforms for scams is Facebook Marketplace, where buyers and sellers are increasingly falling victim to fraud.

Crime Stoppers is urging users to exercise caution when buying or selling items on the platform.

“Always verify the seller before making any purchase,” the organization advised. “Never send money until you have seen the goods in person, and make sure they match the description and photos.”

In addition to verifying sellers, Crime Stoppers recommends meeting in public places for any transactions.

Public locations not only provide a safer environment but can also help deter scammers who may otherwise try to avoid face-to-face exchanges.

The organization also highlighted the importance of being aware of red flags.

"Deals that seem too good to be true often are. Be cautious of sellers offering high-value items at suspiciously low prices. Scammers frequently use this tactic to lure in buyers, only to disappear once payment is made," Crime Stoppers said in a statement.

For those who believe they have been scammed—or if they have information about a scammer—Crime Stoppers encourages anonymous reporting.

Tips can be submitted through their website at bccrimestoppers.com/leave-a-tip or by calling 1-800-222-8477.