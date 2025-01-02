Snow is expected to finally settle into the Okanagan valley bottom

Photo: Kathy Michaels FILE-The Okanagan is expected to between five and 10 cm of snow.

It’s time to bundle up.

Snow is forecast to make its way to the Okanagan’s valley bottom as the first week of 2025 comes to a close.

Chris Doyle, meteorologist for Environment Canada, said the first flurries are expected to roll in with a low pressure system on Thursday.

“The real snow starts Friday morning,” he said. “Expect one to three centimetres an hour and then it will taper off tomorrow toward noon.”

When all is said and done, he said Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon and all points between will see somewhere between five to 10 centimetres.

Up in the hills above, however, it could be a different story.

“Conditions will be more wintry in the high elevation areas,” Doyle said. “Plan to travel carefully— Friday is a busy time in and out of the Interior.”

While the snowy weather could carry on throughout the weekend there’s a “warm and dry” forecast for the week that follows.