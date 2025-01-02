Kelowna couple reeling after shocking home invasion

Photo: Makenna Allison Blood has stained the floor of Makenna Allison's floor.

A Kelowna couple is shaken and concerned about their safety in the wake of a New Year’s Day attack at their home.

Makenna Allison and her boyfriend live in a ground floor apartment at the corner of Gordon Drive and Cook Road. Allison always believed the Lower Mission neighbourhood was safe, but at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday she was disabused of that notion.

“Me and my boyfriend were laying in bed and we heard a knock on the door, and his sister usually visits us, so we answered it,” Allison said.

“We opened the door and a drugged out man rushed in and grabbed my boyfriend,” Allison said.

“Luckily my boyfriend is a trained fighter. He fought him off for two to three minutes and got the door locked.”

They thought they were safe until the man then jumped through their window and into their home.

“We ran out the back door and when we came back in he was sitting on a chair and he destroyed our home with a golf club and a frying pan,” she said.

Allison said she didn’t know the man but works downtown with the drug-entrenched population and was familiar with the man’s face.

She’s been told by police he had been arrested and Kelowna RCMP confirmed the break-in at that address.

“Upon arrival officers located the suspect and took him into custody immediately without incident,” an RCMP representative said in an email.

“Police did not release the suspect but he was brought before the courts. This is an ongoing investigation and nothing else can be released at this time.”

What’s next, however, is of great concern to Allison who heard the man was already released.

“We don’t feel safe in that home right now,” she said, adding that they’re staying with family.

She said she can only imagine that others are “pretty shaken up” also, given that she was told at least a dozen calls were made to 911 as they fought to keep their home safe.

“I think this should be a warning to everyone…. My boyfriend and I both know martial arts and I don’t know if other people could have fought him off.”

There are also damages to contend with.

“We only have plywood on our windows, he ruined our couch and our carpet — there’s blood everywhere,” she said.

Having heard all about the catch-and-release issues in the city, she’s hoping that this is not just another case and that something will be done about someone clearly being a threat to the safety of others.