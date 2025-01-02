Charlie, Bell among top dog names in Kelowna

Photo: Submitted Regional District reminds people to get their canine companions licensed.

Oliver may have been the top B.C. baby name for 2024, but it didn't make the cut for canine companions.

The Regional District of the Central Okanagan said in a media release that Charlie, Bell and Luna were the most popular dog names registered in the Central Okanagan last year.

The regional district also offered up a reminder that now's a good time to get a 2025 dog licence.

Those with a dog more than three months old and is in living in the Central Okanagan for more than 30 days, needs I.D.

Until Feb. 28, a licence for a dog that is spayed or neutered is $20. If the dog isn’t spayed or neutered the fee is $60. On March 1, licence fees return to the regular annual rates of $40 and $80.

New licences for furry family members require proof of spay and neuter and can be uploaded online or brought in-person to the Regional District of Central Okanagan Administrative Office.

Visit rdco.com/dogs to purchase your licence online.

Residents who would rather buy or renew their dog licence in person may visit the RDCO (1450 KLO Road), the Regional Dog Pound (890 Weddell Place), municipal offices in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country and Peachland, or the Kelowna SPCA (3785 Casorso Road).

Visit rdco.com/dogs for more information about dog licensing and Responsible Dog Ownership in the Central Okanagan