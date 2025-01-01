Central Okanagan Search and Rescue marks another busy year with 91 calls in 2024

Photo: COSAR

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) wrapped up its second-busiest year on record in 2024, completing 91 search and rescue tasks across the region.

The volunteer-based organization, which has been serving the community for over 70 years, continues to play an essential role in emergency response efforts in the Central Okanagan.

COSAR says one of their largest operations this year was an intense eight-day search for a 79-year-old man who went missing in the Dee Lake area.

The search involved multiple teams from the Southern Interior and West Kootenays, as well as K9 units, drones, ATVs, UTVs, kayaks, and an RCMP helicopter.

In total, COSAR volunteers contributed 17,931 hours, including 3,821 hours on rescue tasks.

Among the 91 rescues, there were seven mutual aid operations with neighbouring search and rescue teams, 10 lake rescues, 15 dementia-related searches, 13 snow rescues, and 21 tasks involving the specialized K9 team.

The RCMP made 73 requests for COSAR’s assistance, while BC Ambulance Services called on the team 18 times, including for two body recoveries on Goats Peak Trail in West Kelowna.

Search manager Duane Tresnich is reminding residents about the importance of calling for help early.

“For cases involving dementia, autism, or despondency, the sooner we get involved, the better the outcome. Remember, we don’t charge for rescues, and we’re available 24/7, year-round,” he said.

COSAR says they remain focused on growing its team and securing a new facility in 2025.

Currently, the organization has 55 general search and rescue members, three support members, and 17 operational members in training for 2025.

Despite 2024’s high volume of rescues, COSAR's busiest year to date remains 2022, when the team responded to 107 tasks.